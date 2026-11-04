‘Opportunism’: Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams claims of Animal inspiring Andhra chainsaw attack

The horrific news of a 21-year-old man barging into the classroom of an Andhra Pradesh school and attacking two female students with a chainsaw shocked the entire nation. Several social media users, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, blamed violent, A-rated Bollywood blockbusters like Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2023 family crime drama Animal for providing the “template” for such acts of violence to its impressionable audience.

Vanga took to his X handle on Wednesday to hit back at such claims. “When someone commits a heinous crime, the first response should be empathy & an attempt to understand the larger problem. Not finding a convenient scapegoat in cinema,” he argued. He pointed out that it’s become “increasingly clear” that those drawing such parallels have little concern for the victims and their families.

“You’re using a horrific tragedy as a dirty excuse to settle your personal scores. This is especially directed at those failed, frustrated, jobless male/female actors, a few directors, producers and parasites, who suddenly appoint themselves as social reformers whenever an opportunity arises to take a dig at someone else’s work,” added the filmmaker.

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Vanga concluded his post by writing, “A tragedy deserves empathy (folded hands emoji), not opportunism. Learn the difference.” During a key scene in Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s young character is seen barging into a classroom and firing gunshots, in the presence of several students and a teacher.

Ram Gopal Varma defends Vanga, Dhar

Last week, Vanga’s fellow filmmaker and his self-proclaimed admirer Ram Gopal Varma also rebutted those claiming violence in films lead to that in real life. “Blaming films for rise in violence is like , blaming Ramayana for rise in kidnappings,” he argued on X. In the Indian epic, chief antagonist Ravana kidnaps Sita, only for Rama to rescue her back, killing Ravana in the process.

Varma has previously defended the violence in Animal on multiple occasions. He argued that Vanga made no bones about the excessive violence in the film, a promise which he delivered. He also described him as a mild-mannered human who comes up with extremely violent sequences, comparing the grittiness to that in his 1990 seminal action thriller Siva, starring Nagarjuna.

The accused in the Andhra chainsaw attack, identified as Hemant, attacked two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31. One of the two girls attacked by him suffered critical injuries, including the loss of her right hand, deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other sustained injuries while attempting to protect her classmate.

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Meanwhile, Vanga has promised that the sequel to Animal, Animal Park, will be even more violent. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, will see Ranbir play a double role, with both his characters warring against each other. Animal amassed over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office.