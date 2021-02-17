Sandeep Nahar death: Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, Suchitra Pillai remember him as ‘happy-go-lucky’ person

Actors Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla and Suchitra Pillai have remembered their co-star Sandeep Nahar who found dead at his Mumbai home on Monday. The actor died by suicide, said the police and and an investigation in the case is going on. On Tuesday, actor Akshay Kumar, who worked with Sandeep in Kesari, had also written a post, remembering Sandeep as a ‘smiling young man’.

Sandeep’s MS Dhoni biopic co-stars, Anupam Kher and now Bhumika Chawla, shared their views on his death, remembering him as a ‘good actor’.

In an interview with ETimes, Bhumika, who played Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister in the film, shared that whatever happened is extremely sad. “Depression and suicides have become common; it is so unfortunate.”

Anupam Kher, who played Sushant’s father in the same film, also shared this views, saying, “Sandeep was a happy-go-lucky guy. I had about 2-3 scenes with him. He had more scenes with other actors in the film but he was undoubtedly a good actor.”

Khandaani Shafakhana director Shilpi Dasgupta told ETimes, “Sandeep was very active on Facebook. Whenever there was a good role or function, he would always message. Whenever there was an opportunity to greet, he would do that. He was a very talented and devoted actor, plus a fantastic gentleman who was always eager to help. I am really taken aback.”

Suchitra Pillai, who worked with the late actor in the series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, said she was shocked. “It is just unreal! Sandeep and I worked together for three years on this show. He was one of the most gregarious people on the set. He used to make us laugh by cracking silly jokes all the time. He was such a jovial person. This entire episode makes us realise about the pain behind these happy faces,” she told Bombay Times.

Sandeep Nahar was found unconscious at his flat on Monday evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police have said. He added the door of Nahar’s bedroom was locked from inside and frequent knocks by the actor’s wife failed to evoke any response. She then called for help and the door was finally opened with a duplicate key.

On Tuesday, brother and father of Nahar reached the Goregaon police station to claim his body to perform his last rites, he said. According to the official, no complaint was lodged so far from any side. On the basis of a primary information, Goregaon police has registered a case of accidental death and awaiting postmortem report. The official said police will record statements of Nahar’s wife and of others who had rushed him to hospital.