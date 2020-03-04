Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Arjun-Parineeti are on the run in Dibakar Banerjee’s film

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases on March 20. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar releases on March 20.

The trailer of the much-delayed Dibakar Banerjee film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out. The movie stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

Unlike many other trailers which reveal the entire plot of the film, this one leaves you intrigued. We meet Parineeti’s Sandeep Kaur who is on the run, but from what and why, is left to our imagination. Arjun’s Pinky Yadav is on the run with her, but there’s more to his backstory than we are told.

Watch the trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar here:

The first look of the lead characters was first released in November 2017.

Parineeti had earlier spoken about her character in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. “I am playing a fiercely ambitious girl from the corporate world. She is based in Delhi, and she is extremely clear of what she wants from life. She is the perfect example of how you would describe a girl who has a single-point-focus about her career. She is the heroine of a Dibakar Banerjee film. She will have her quirk. She will stand out for her qualities and intentions. I have never played a character like this, and I am extremely excited that Dibakar is presenting me in an avatar that no one has ever seen me in,” the actor told Filmfare.

Arjun Kapoor had earlier told indianexpress.com, “There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays – Bharat v/s India. These are two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in society, and how they are going through their ups and downs because of the changes. It’s a unique, interesting story. When it unfolds in front of you, you’ll love it.”

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have previously shared screen space in Ishaqzaade and Namaste England.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar was first scheduled to release in August 2018, but after many delays, the film will now hit screens on March 20.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd