Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer: Arjun Kapoor will kill Parineeti Chopra or save her? Watch video

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are at loggerheads in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. If it feels like deja vu then you have to thank their debut film, Ishaqzaade, for it. In the new trailer of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, we have Arjun and Parineeti on the run, and they break some bones in the process.

The makers of Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Tuesday dropped the second trailer, much to the happiness of fans, who’ve been awaiting its release for a year now. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial, which was gearing up for release on March 20, 2020, got postponed due the the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the same month. It has been re-announced and will now arrive in theatres on March 19.

Watch Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’s second trailer.

The film’s second trailer further builds upon what we saw in the first one last year. Parineeti Chopra’s Sandeep Kaur needs to flee Delhi. She hops on the car of Arjun Kapoor’s cop Pinky Dahiya, who helps her cross the India-Nepal border. And all this, as the cops, headed by actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s character, are on their scent, one clue at a time.

The best moments in the trailer come when Arjun and Parineeti take shelter at a couple’s house, played by seasoned actors Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta. Their banter with the elders continue while they hide their identity. Viewers are thoroughly intrigued about the ulterior motive of both Sandeep and Pinky, which is kept a secret in the trailer. Will Pinky help Sandeep or kill her?

Speaking about Arjun and Parineeti’s onscreen love-hate relationship, director Dibakar Banerjee said, “It was Arjun vs Parineeti on the sets of SAPF for most of the days. SAPF wasn’t choreographed. We rehearsed the basic moves and then just went for it… We wanted the violence between them to be real which meant that they really had to hit each other which became a big problem because they are old buddies and the fact that Arjun is really very gentle. He’s double Pari’s size and has hands like sledgehammers. By the time the shooting ended, we stopped counting the bruises on Pari. So did she. But I love the shot where she slaps Arjun back. I wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end of that one.”

Arjun Kapoor had earlier told indianexpress.com, “There is a dilemma that our country is facing nowadays – Bharat v/s India. These are two types of thought processes which have emerged over the last 8-10 years. The film deals with the psychology of people who are influenced by the changes in society, and how they are going through their ups and downs because of the changes. It’s a unique, interesting story. When it unfolds in front of you, you’ll love it.”