Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra film gets postponed to March 1, 2019

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has now been postponed to release on March 1, 2019 instead of August 6, 2018. The Dibakar Banerjee thriller will see Arjun play the role of a Haryanvi cop, while Parineeti essays the role of an ambitious girl from the corporate world whose lives suddenly intertwined.

Talking about the film’s release in 2019, Dibakar says, “I feel this is my first film all over again, at least in terms of the excitement with the material. Sandeep and Pinky bring to screen the two Indias that are forever clashing. I want the audience not to lose a second of that. We finished the shoot one month late because of the intense weather conditions on the Indo-Nepal border. I don’t want Sandeep and Pinky to be shortchanged on edit time. YRF agreed with my request and so we are pressing on together to the new date. 2019 is when India chooses its future. I’m looking forward to release in that year and choose mine.”

Rohan Malhotra from YRF adds, “Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar will now release on March 1, 2019. Arjun and Parineeti have Namaste England releasing on Dussehra this year and the makers had announced this date a while back. It would have been unfair for us to request them to shift their film. Also, we wanted to have a gap between these two films as it features the same star cast and given the extremely busy release calendar of this year, we feel March 1 is the best date for our movie to open.”

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor has also been signed by director Rajkumar Gupta for his next and Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. Parineeti is also gearing up for Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.

