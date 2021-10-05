Sanak trailer: Vidyut Jammwal is one-man army out to save a hospital under attack

Vidyut Jammwal is bad, when he is mad – the audience is well versed with this side of the action star, and his upcoming film Sanak thoroughly leverages that. Vidyut is launching his signature punches in the trailer, but this time the setting is different. The actor, who’s slowly bringing in romance as an integral part of his films’ plots, promises to show more of that in Sanak too.

Sanak revolves around a man named Vivan’s struggle to keep his love story alive after his partner Vanshika is diagnosed with a heart disease. While the two promise to return to their happy lives once she gets operated, things get messed up when the hospital is attacked by terrorists. As the staff and patients, including Vanshika are taken hostages, Vivan, an MMA trainer, turns into one-man army to take down the entire gang lead by versatile actor Chandan Roy Sanyal as the mastermind.

Also read | Is Vidyut Jammwal engaged to Nandita Mahtani? Check out their latest clicks at Taj Mahal

Though the trailer focuses on Vidyut Jammwal‘s heavy duty kicks and blows, the film also promises adrenaline rushing moments. While Neha Dhupia plays the main cop leading the operation, Vidyut is the force inside the hospital building. Panchayat actor Chandan Roy also makes a fleeting appearance.

The core premise of Sanak might remind you of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks on the Cama Hospital that we’ve seen enough in several films and shows, the most recent one being web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11. The trailer is also a déjà vu of The Family Man season one’s climax sequence inside the hospital. But it’s Vidyut’s action that makes all his projects much awaited ones for his fan base.

Speaking about Sanak, Vidyut said, “The film was shot during the pandemic time and as every other Indian, we went to work and we have come up with this film. Once you watch it, I can guarantee you that it will inspire you to be a better version of yourself and to help people around you.”

Sanak marks the Bollywood debut of Rukmini Maitra. It has been directed by Kanishk Varma and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Vipul said, “We are so excited to bring ‘Sanak’ to Indian audiences. Our films really haven’t explored the hostage drama space in depth and detail and ‘Sanak’ is our attempt at doing just that.”

Presented by Zee Studios, the action movie will have its digital premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 15.