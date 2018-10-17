Sana Saeed: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a blessing for me

Sana Saeed had a starry debut in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai two decades ago.

Popular as the young Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sana Saeed is back in business with Comedy Circus. Trying her hands for the first time in the humour space, the actor has been impressing judges Sohail Khan and Archana Puran Singh with her performances. Indianexpress.com recently interacted with Sana about her stint in Comedy Circus, her dream debut in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and more.

Sharing that she wasn’t sure of participating in a comedy show, Sana said, “Whenever I have a voice telling me that you might not be able to do it, I make sure that I do it (laughs). I don’t have a comic side but I’m a learner. I enjoying learning new things and growing as an artist. I know this experience will help me and strengthen my skill set. Also, Comedy Circus is one of the biggest brands and has given comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lahiri. I am getting to train myself under the best in the business. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Sana had a starry debut in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai two decades ago but after a couple of other projects, she did not pursue a career in films. Talking about the same, the 30-year-old said, “I started as a child actor and then got busy with my studies. I say it with a lot of pride and respect that my parents allowed me to choose my career. After studying and even working, I knew my options and could pick what I believed was best for me. I had a normal childhood in school and college and I don’t think I would give up those years for any role. Those years have given me some friends for life and also made me the person I am today.”

Talking about her other ventures, the actor said, “I was in Los Angeles for a year, where I was studying filmmaking. I also shot for an English film. And then I realised that my country needs to know I am still alive (laughs). I don’t think I could have asked for a better break than Comedy Circus for a comeback. Honestly, my family has been quite surprised. They keep asking me if my work is going fine. I am a very confident person, so it’s really funny to see them worrying about me.”

We further discussed if her successful career as a child actor is a baggage that she has to carry. “Not at all. I don’t think I would have had my career in any way other than the way it started. It’s been 20 years now and I still have a recall value. I know I am going down in history with that film. The cast, be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Kajol, they are all superstars till now. It was also the debut project of the biggest director (Karan Johar) today. I know I have to live up to that expectation but which profession doesn’t have pressure and competition? I think Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was a blessing for me. Tell me, who gets to debut as SRK’s daughter?” concluded Sana with a smile.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd