Samreen Kaur hits back at trolls accusing her of dating Arshdeep Singh for ‘money and fame’

Model-actor Samreen Kaur has hit back at social media users accusing her of dating Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh for “fame” and “money”. In a strongly worded Instagram Story, Samreen defended her relationship and called out the double standards women face online, saying they are judged whether they keep their relationships private or openly express their love.

In the post, Samreen made it clear that she has built a life for herself independently and does not owe anyone an explanation for her personal choices. Her post read, “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you’re apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you’re doing it for fame. If you have standards, you’re selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you’re going to leave him anyway.”