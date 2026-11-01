Samreen Kaur hits back at trolls accusing her of dating Arshdeep Singh for ‘money and fame’

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Model-actor Samreen Kaur has hit back at social media users accusing her of dating Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh for “fame” and “money”. In a strongly worded Instagram Story, Samreen defended her relationship and called out the double standards women face online, saying they are judged whether they keep their relationships private or openly express their love.
In the post, Samreen made it clear that she has built a life for herself independently and does not owe anyone an explanation for her personal choices. Her post read, “The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be. If you hide your man, you’re apparently not proud of him enough. If you love him loudly, you’re doing it for fame. If you have standards, you’re selfish. And if you genuinely love someone for who they are and how they treat you, apparently you’re going to leave him anyway.”
She also responded to those accusing her of dating Arshdeep Singh for money and fame. She wrote, “I’ve been working since I was 17, taking care of myself financially and professionally, travelling to over 20 countries, and building a happy life with or without a relationship. God has blessed me in so many ways to be able to afford my own travel and lifestyle since i was a child and im grateful. And i am incredibly lucky to have found someone I genuinely wish I’d met earlier. Someone who completes me in ways I don’t owe anyone an explanation for. I’ll post about myself, him, and us because that’s my life. If you don’t like seeing it, feel free to leave my page (sic)”
Addressing the hypocrisy, she added, “I’m especially tired of seeing women tear other women down. The unnecessary opinions, assumptions, and negativity are exhausting. Me and my team are blocking every person who’s coming here to take out their personal frustrations. My profile isn’t a place to project your hate for life. And to everyone who shows us genuine love, ily guys so much x. I’m happy, I’m in love, and I’m living my life. That’s all that matters. please let us be -Samreen (sic)”
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Arshdeep Singh also came out in support of Samreen Kaur, urging people to stop interfering in their relationship. Resharing Samreen’s Instagram Story, he wrote, “I’m proud of you baby. You are so strong. To all the people too concerned for what we should and what we shouldn’t do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and internet a better place. Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind. It will come back to you in ways you never expected. God has been so kind to bless me with someone who is so pure, understanding and full of love. To love and to be loved is the best feeling a human can experience and i hope you all get to experience that feeling sooner than later. To all our well-wishers thank you for the kindness and love.”
Samreen Kaur and Arshdeep Singh confirmed their relationship in July 2026 via Instagram.