Samrat Prithviraj new trailer: Akshay Kumar’s warrior king vows to follow the ‘Hindu dharma’, watch video

Yash Raj Films on Monday released a new trailer for Akshay Kumar’s period drama Samrat Prithviraj. The new trailer reinforces Prithviraj’s ‘Hindu dharma’, which is to respect and protect everyone who asks for his help.

Manushi Chhillar’s Sanyogita hardly gets to say anything in the trailer except “Vijaya bhava!” (Be victorious). Akshay’s Prithviraj brandishes his sword and offers a bit of sass when asked to relinquish his hold on Delhi. So we will most likely see more of that in the film until he actually makes his way to the battlefield.

The makers recently took the decision to change the title of the film after the Rajasthan based outfit Karni Sena objected to the title, Prithviraj. YRF released a statement which read, “We sincerely appreciate your effort in alerting us about your grievance in relation to the current title of the film, and assure you that we did not, and do not, intend to hurt the sentiments of any person(s) or disrespect the late king and warrior, Prithviraj Chauhan. In fact, we wish to celebrate his bravery, achievements, and contribution to our nation’s history, through this film.”

Samrat Prithviraj, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles, is releasing in cinemas on June 3.