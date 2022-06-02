Samrat Prithviraj movie release LIVE UPDATES: Akshay Kumar film to face tough competition from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram at box office

Akshay Kumar has had a slew of releases in the past year alone. The actor is now gearing up for the release of his period drama Samrat Prithviraj, which stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film is based on medieval poet Chand Bardai’s epic poem Prithviraj Raso. While Akshay will play Prithviraj Chauhan, Manushi Chillar will be seen as his wife Sanyogita. Manav Vij plays Muhammad of Ghori. The trailers emphasise Prithviraj’s ‘Hindu dharma’, which is to respect and protect everyone who asks for his help.
In an earlier interview, director Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has helmed Chanakya, Mohalla Assi and Pinjar, spoke about how he has been living with the story for almost two decades. “Samrat Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” Dwivedi said.
Akshay Kumar, meanwhile, referred to Samrat Prithviraj as a synergy of “history, patriotism, the portrayal of the values that we should live by, and also tells a story of love that is rare to find”. The actor said he was awed by Prithviraj Chauhan’s story. “The more I read about him, the more I was awed by how he lived and breathed every single second of his glorious life for his country and his values,” he said.
June 3 will witness a massive clash, as Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj, Adivi Sesh's Major and Vikram, starring Fahad Faasil, Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi will release all in the same day. The trade pundits predict a whopping Rs 25 crore opening for Vikram in Tamil Nadu alone. Akshay Kumar's historical drama is likely to have an uphill struggle.
Read full story here
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the film will be tax free so that more people can watch it and know about our 'motherland'. "The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar is in the lead role is declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that Samrat Prithviraj will be tax-free in Uttar Pradesh.
Ahead of the release, Akshay Kumar shared a note asking fans to avoid sharing any spoilers. He added that several aspects of the film are designed to be awe-inspiring. “The entire team of Samrat Prithviraj, a film that gloriously celebrates the life of one of India’s bravest king’s Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has taken four years to create a visual spectacle that we are all extremely proud of. Since it’s an authentic historical, there are many facets of Samrat’s life that are lesser known to the people of our country, especially the youth. Thus, this is our sincere request to everyone watching the film from tomorrow, to not give out spoilers that reveal several aspects of our film that are designed to be awe-inspiring. We hope to entertain you thoroughly only on the big screen from tomorrow! Thank you,” read Akshay’s note.