Samir Soni had a ‘panic attack’ on his first date with Neelam: ‘Was drenched in sweat’

Neelam Kothari was one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry in the 1980s and 1990s. In the recent years, she has stayed away from the movies but has been a cast member of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, and now, she has started her own YouTube channel. In one of the videos on her YouTube channel, her husband, actor Samir Soni, recalled that he had a panic attack on their first date, and after that, they never went on any other date.

During a lunch date in the video, when Samir asked his wife about her recollection of their first date, she replied, “Yes, I remember. I can never forget it. You say, I want to see if you remember.” “I remember very well. I don’t remember which coffee shop we went to. Right after reaching there, I got a panic attack and was drenched in sweat. We were drinking coffee, that’s why I asked you if we could sit in the car. You made me so nervous on our first date itself,” he added.

The Hum Saath Saath Hain actor then revealed that the duo only went on one date. “Sameer and I have only been on one date. We’ve gone on a date once, and this is the second one. Yes, we go out with Ahana (daughter) and that’s fine, but our romantic dinner date only happened once,” she said. Samir smiled and added, “She used to only talk over the phone for around three months, and then I asked her to meet at least.”

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni’s love story

Previously, Samir had shared that he first saw Neelam at a party. While speaking to Ujjawal Tridevi on his YouTube channel in 2024, Samir recalled how their love story first started. He revealed that a tarot card reader had hinted that Neelam would be the woman in his life.

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“I met someone who was a tarot card reader. I don’t know if she paid him. That person told me that there will be a woman in my life whose name starts with an N and she would be working in jewellery,” he said. At that moment, Neelam crossed his mind but he felt that it was “too much of a coincidence.”

He further added, “At her time, and she still is, one of the prettiest actresses. And my friends would say she is out of your league, don’t even think about it.” However, one and a half years later, fate brought the two closer again, and this time, at a Diwali party. At the bash, Samir told producer Ektaa Kapoor that he was attracted to Neelam. “Ekta introduced us,” he shared, adding, “I told Neelam I normally don’t say this, but I think you are very cute. Then I said I would call you and I left. I didn’t even have her number.”

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The same thing happened a couple of times, and he would say the same line every time. Ultimately, three years later, Samir called her. “I asked myself, why am I doing this? I should just talk to her. I called her but she didn’t pick up. It was 3 am. The next morning, my ego kicked in, and I texted her. ‘You don’t believe in returning calls,’ and she texted back, ‘How do I know it is you?'” he revealed.

Samir revealed that they were very clear that they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. “If we are together, we will marry, so that’s how we looked at each other from the beginning,” he shared.

Neelam Kothari and Samir Soni got married in 2011. The couple welcomed their daughter Ahana Soni, in September 2013.

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with panic attacks for informational and entertainment purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider or mental health professional with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. Never disregard professional advice because of something read here. If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, please reach out to professional support services.