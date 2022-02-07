Sameera Reddy wears her wedding saree after 8 years for a function, shares lovely photos: ‘Felt so amazing’

Actor and influencer Sameera Reddy recently took to Instagram to share photos of herself in her wedding saree which she wore after a gap of eight years.

Sameera captioned the post, “I wore my wedding saree after 8 years🥰and it felt so amazing 🤩 #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi❤ @houseofneetalulla.”

Sameera Reddy looked as pretty and lovely as she did as a bride. As soon as she posted the photos of herself decked up in a gorgeous-looking brown-yellow saree, the comments section of the post was flooded with love and appreciation.

Influencer and painter Manjri Varde commented, “Ooo The Great Indian Weddings” along with multiple heart-eye emojis, while Gauahar Khan found the images “Beautiful”. Another comment read, “The simplicity quotient.” “Wow it’s the same saree…it looks awesome even after so many years,” stated yet another user.

Recently, Sameera Reddy had shared another photo from the same function for which she donned her wedding saree. The photo’s caption read, “Wearing my mother’s Laxmi chain, Akshai’s grandmother’s Kolhapuri Saaj necklace and my grandmother’s earrings. Feeling blessed by all the wonderful women in my life❤ #aboutlastnight.”

Sameer Reddy tied the knot with Akshai Vardenchi in 2014. They have two children, a son named Hans and a daughter called Nyra.