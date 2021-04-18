Sameera Reddy tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Will continue to be our positive upbeat selves’

Actor Sameera Reddy has tested positive for Covid-19. The actor shared the news with her fans on Saturday evening. Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “I tested covid positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions.”

She informed her fans that they are currently under home quarantine. “Sassy Saasu, by the grace of God, has been living separately and is safe. We will be in home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves. I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay safe!” the actor shared via Instagram stories.

On the work front, Sameera has been away from the silver screen but the actor makes sure to stay connected with her fans through social media. The actor is extremely active on Instagram and is often seen making videos with her mother-in-law and kids.

Recently, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sameera spoke about how she was always focused on what she wanted. “I knew that I am not a mother who will give birth then leave the kid, I just couldn’t. I am not saying it is wrong or right but I just couldn’t do it. It was my choice. So, I finished off all that I had to do and then bowed out, got married, and immediately got pregnant, and started my life.”

When asked if she misses being in the showbiz, the actor quipped that she is happy with what she has.

“As of now, what is really beautiful is I am enjoying my time. Becoming a content creator has made me really express myself more and enjoy this process even more. I am in a happy space. I am doing what I wanted to and the satisfaction and the love that I get today is nothing compared to what I had before. What I have today is much more important to me,” the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor said.