Sameera Reddy thanks Hrithik Roshan, reveals actor helped her in overcoming speech issue

Actor Sameera Reddy, who recently welcomed a newborn in her life, opened up about her struggle with stammering in a chat show. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Sameera said that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan helped her in overcoming the speech impediment issue.

Advertising

“Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person he is, noticed this, and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech. I cannot thank Hrithik enough for that book and I still have it with me,” said Sameera

The actor also revealed that she was afraid of speaking her mind and would fear the audition process.

“Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me,” the actor added.

Advertising

However, things took a turn when Sameera sought help from a speech therapist and she soon regained her confidence.

Sameera Reddy is primarily known for her work in films such as Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Taxi No 9211 among others.