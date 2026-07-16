Sameera Reddy says she was made three shades lighter, wore padded bras in debut film

Earlier this year, Sameera Reddy was seen making her return to Hindi cinema after an absence of 14 years in Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s political drama Aakhri Sawal, also starring Sanjay Dutt. Reddy also shared screen space with Dutt 24 years ago in her debut film, Sohail Khan’s 2002 action romance Maine Dil Tujhko Diya. Now, the actor has revealed that she had to encounter bias against her skin colour back then.

“In my first film, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, I was made two to three shades lighter. I almost looked gray! I used to full body makeup to match the colour of my face with my body,” confessed Reddy. “Do you know how many women have it in their own families? Her own parents and in-laws say, ‘You’re dark or fat.’ What the hell! Who has given the definition of beauty?,” she added.