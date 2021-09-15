Sameera Reddy on when her father asked about covering her white hair: ‘Freedom is liberating’

Actor Sameera Reddy, who has been actively promoting body positivity for the past few years, shared a conversation about greying hair with her father on her social media. Her father, who was worried about people ‘judging her’, asked the actor why she isn’t covering her white hair, to which Sameera responded, that she isn’t paranoid about her look anymore.

Sharing photos on Instagram, Sameera wrote, “My dad asked me why I’m not covering my white hair. He was worried about people judging me. I answered ‘So what if they did… Did it mean I’m old? Not pretty? Not groomed? Not appealing?’ I told him that I’m not paranoid about it like I used to be and that freedom is liberating.”

She added that she earlier thought she would colour her hair every two weeks, to avoid the white hair from being noticed. However, there’s been a change in her thinking, now. “I used to colour every 2 weeks so nobody could catch that line of white. Today, I take my own sweet time and choose to colour if and when I feel like. He asked me why I should be the one to change the conversation? I said why not? I know I’m not alone. The shift and acceptance only begin when old thought processes are broken. When we can just let each other be. When confidence can just find its way naturally and not hidden behind a mask or cover.” Her father comprehended her reasoning.

“My dad understood. As I understood his concern as a father. Every day we learn we move forward and we find peace in small shifts. And it’s those small steps that take us to much bigger places #happiness #acceptance #selflove #imperfectlyperfect,” Sameera Reddy wrote.

Sameera Reddy married Akshai Varde in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding in 2014, and the couple welcomed Hans in 2015, and Nyra in 2019. On the work front, Sameera was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.