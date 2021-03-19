Sameera Reddy has a message for her teenage self who ‘stammered and was on the heavier side’

Sameera Reddy is known for her inspiring posts about body and emotional positivity. On Thursday, the actor shared a throwback photo featuring herself as a teenager, and spoke about the time she used to stammer and “was on the heavier side.”

“Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same,” Sameera wrote.

The actor added, “It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect ✨. But looking back haven’t we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I’d like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate❤️ ✨ #imperfectlyperfect #consciousparenting #throwbackthursday 🌟.”

Sameera Reddy’s #fitnessfriday series is also turning a hit. In the videos, she shares how she is meeting her ‘NEW IMPROVED VERSION’.

Sameera is a mother of two have and is quite active on her Instagram account. She shares recipe videos with her mother-in-law and this ‘Messy Mama & Sassy Saasu’ is quite a famous team.

The actor appeared in films such as Darna Mana Hai (2003), Musafir (2004), Jai Chiranjeeva (2005), Taxi Number 9211 (2006), Ashok (2006), Race (2008), Varanam Aayiram (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Aakrosh (2010), Vettai (2012) and Tezz (2012).