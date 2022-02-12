Sameera Reddy shares her transformation as she sheds 11 kgs: ‘Grateful for increase in my energy levels’

Actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to talk about her health journey and shared that she lost 11 kgs in the past year. But, more than her weight loss, Sameera said she is happy about her increased energy level. The actor shared a ‘Before and After’ picture of herself and revealed details about her transformation.

Sameera, in the caption of the post, mentioned how being healthy is more important to her than losing weight. She also listed the things that helped her in this journey of attaining a healthier body. She wrote, “One year ago I started to take my fitness seriously🛑I was 92 kgs. Today I am 81 kgs✅But I always say more that the weight loss I’m grateful for increase in my energy levels and agility💪🏼.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Also read | Sameera Reddy on when her father asked about covering her white hair: Freedom is liberating

The actor-turned-influencer further listed things like intermittent fasting, playing a sport, and staying positive, which worked wonders for her. She wrote, “What has helped me? ✅ I tend to lose focus but I’m aware so I get back on track immediately. ✅intermittent fasting has helped me with my late night snacking habit. ✅i do a lot of inner work to stay away from negative thoughts and stay mindful on being happy with my body now.✅ choose a sport. It helps make fitness fun ✅ partner with buddy who checks on your progress every week ✅set realistic goals. Don’t aim to immediately drop the weight. ✅ lastly don’t self loathe. Nothing and nobody is worth that stress.”

The 43-year-old star concluded her post with a promise to continue her fitness regime, “Thank you for being my fitness buddy this past one year. Am looking forward will full determination to continue forward and keep this going with you 💯 #fitnessfriday #fitnessmotivation 💪🏼.”

Sameera Reddy’s post got her a lot of appreciation. Actor Gul Panag commented on the post, “Way to go Sam!”. Dolly Singh wrote, “Proud of you❤️❤️❤️.” Saba Pataudi called her an inspiration as she commented, “Inspiration to us all 🙌❤️ Thank you …. ! Stay blessed.”

Earlier, in an interview with indianexpress.com, Sameera had talked about her weight loss regime. She shared, “What really worked for most is the fact that it was almost like we were reporting to each other every Friday. Everybody was accountable, including me. And I’m extremely honest about it. So what happens is that many people look at a weight loss program and they feel very intimidated. They feel they can’t keep up. But the truth is, I can barely keep up myself. There is a reality of falling off the track, then getting back on. It is therapeutic to talk about it.”