Sameera Reddy reveals she cried at her first audition for a film with Mahesh Babu: ‘I was mad scared’

Actor Sameera Reddy on Friday took a trip down memory lane and treated her fans to pictures from her first audition in 1998. Sameera revealed that she could not shoot and cried her way back home after which she decided to take a break from films for two years.

Sameera shared multiple pictures on Instagram in a traditional outfit and wrote in the caption, “My first audition 1998🌟It was for a movie with @urstrulymahesh . I was mad scared. I couldn’t perform and cried my way back home. I decided to take up a desk job which I did for 2 yrs with a watch company @omega .. Till I again mustered up the courage and did my first music video Aahista Kijiye Baatien with @pankajkudhas.” In the comments section, Sameera replied to a fan who asked her the movie title, saying, “Can’t remember ya.”

Fans in the comment section of the post praised Sameera Reddy. One of them said, “This music album is still fresh on our minds without even watching the video. Thank you for deciding this.” Another added, “I still send the music video of Ahista kijiye baatein to people I fall in love with. Thank you for creating it and helping me express love even all these years later. It’s truly a gem.”

Sameera Reddy made her silver screen debut with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan in 2002.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-day, Sameera had opened up about the film industry and said, “I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery. But I didn’t and I am so grateful to God I didn’t because today I wouldn’t have been comfortable about it. There are many people who choose corrective surgery and it is their choice. If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge.”