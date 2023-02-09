Sameera Reddy recalls ‘starving’ herself before song shoots: ‘Ate one idli a day…’

Actor Sameera Reddy made her Hindi film debut with the 2002 movie Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and subsequently appeared in films like Plan, Musafir among others. The actor recently shared that at the time, she was starving herself before shooting songs and it was “mentally, and emotionally hard” for her.

In a chat with Mid-day, Sameera shared that she would survive on one idli a day with black coffee but it was all “very hard”. “I literally used to starve myself, eat one idli a day, black coffee; especially before songs. I remember starving myself and I really kept up with what was expected of me at that time which was very hard. It was mentally, and emotionally hard but I did it,” she said.

Sameera Reddy also recalled that her hair started greying when she was 19 but she “never allowed anyone” to see them. The Taxi Number 9211 actor said that it was a “lot of pressure” but it was “the need of the hour at that time.”

“I never allowed anyone to see my grey hair which started greying at 19. I didn’t allow anyone to have a chance to say that she has put on weight, because I made sure that it was kept down. It was a lot of pressure and that was the need of the hour at that time,” she said.

Sameera Reddy has stayed away from the silver screen since 2013 but the actor suggested that she is open to making a comeback. “I am hoping that when I come back it is going to be a different experience because I think they are going to let me be myself and that’s going to be so refreshing,” she said, adding that she has plans of making a comeback. Sameera shared that she might actually put her comeback plans into motion this year because “thanks to OTT, the roles that are available are unbelievable.”