Sameera Reddy opens up about ‘crazy phase’ of film industry: ‘Had to always pad my chest, was suggested breast enhancement surgery’

Actor Sameera Reddy often promotes body positivity and self-love through social media. Most of her Instagram posts are dedicated to self-acceptance and she also writes about her emotional, mental and physical struggles. Recently, she talked about the time when she was actively working in the Indian film industry and was suggested a breast surgery.

Sameera reminisced how about a decade ago she had to pad her breasts and how everyone was “getting plastic surgery done” to look better on-screen. She told Mid-Day in a recent interview, “I think there was a crazy phase about 10 years ago where everybody was getting plastic surgery, b**b job, change nose or bone structure. I had to always pad my chest and was told to get a b**b job done.”

Since people talked so openly about plastic surgeries in the film industry, Sameera often thought about getting breast surgery done. “Many times, I would think, ‘Should I? Is this the norm?’ because it was so openly spoken about and as an actor I questioned if I had to do it,” shared the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

However, Sameera decided against it and is happy about her decision. She said if she had it got it done ten years ago, she would have regretted it. But she has nothing against people who choose to go for these corrective surgeries. “If it makes them happy, I say live and let live, who are we to judge,” she added.

Sameera is now a mother of two children, a son named Hans and a daughter called Nyra. She has chosen to stay away from the silver screen but her Instagram profile boasts of her self-confidence. It is filled with relatable posts about parenthood, being a mother, and getting back in shape.