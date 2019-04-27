Sameera Reddy on post-pregnancy weight: Everyone knew I was feeling depressed

Actor Sameera Reddy, who has been away from the limelight for a while, recently opened up to IANS about the pressure of looking perfect post pregnancy. Sameera, who is expecting her second baby soon, said that she had become a recluse after giving birth to her firstborn.

“I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite,” Sameera said.

“It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” Sameera added.

Sameera, who was last seen in the 2012 movie Tezz, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014 and gave birth to a son in 2015.

Talking about how the pressure got to her at one point, she said, “I would leave the house and they would say, ‘Is this Sameera Reddy? What happened to her?’ That pushed me into a further hole.”

However, the actor stated that what mattered to her at the end of the day was that she was a good mother.

“Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother. To top it all, I got this auto ailment called Alopecia areata, which made me lose patches of my hair after almost six months of giving birth. But it did not have anything to do with my pregnancy.”

Born in Andhra Pradesh, Sameera is known for having been a part of movies like Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya.