Sameera Reddy confirms her children, husband have tested positive for Covid-19: ‘This is the time to be smart and focus’

Two days after actor-blogger Sameera Reddy informed that she has tested positive for Covid-19, she has now confirmed that her children have also tested positive for the virus. She also shared how one has to ‘be smart and focus on what helps, not negative, not fearful’.

Sameera started the long note by sharing how her elder son Hans had high fever, headache, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue last week, which lasted for four days. After he tested positive for the virus, her daughter Nyra also started showing symptoms. “I have to admit initially I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this,” wrote the actor while sharing her experience.

Sharing that apart from the doctor’s medication, she did everything to make them comfortable and now the kids were back in their ‘masti mode’. The actor added that children might get asymptomatic in a few days but they still have to be isolated from people who haven’t been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted. While she and her husband also tested positive soon after their little ones, Sameera’s mother-in-law, who she calls ‘sassy saas’ was living separately and thus wasn’t affected.

The actor ended the note by requesting everyone to be alert to protect themselves and others. “We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way . I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now ❤️ Stay strong . Stay safe ❤️🙏🏼🌟,” she signed off.

On the work front, Sameera has been away from the silver screen but the actor makes sure to stay connected with her fans through social media. The actor is extremely active on Instagram and is often seen making videos with her mother-in-law and kids.