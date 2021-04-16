Sameera Reddy on dealing with body image issues: ‘It’s hard work to accept, love and believe in your self everyday’

Sameera Reddy who started a series called #imperfectlyperfect on her social media platforms has once again opened up about dealing with body image issues while she was pregnant with her second child, daughter Nyra. Sharing an inspiring throwback video from pregnancy photo-shoot back in 2019, Sameera wrote, “Thank you for championing a conversation that is so close to my heart ❤️When I was pregnant with Nyra I wanted to break all the barriers and insecurities I had struggled with for so many years . I started #imperfectlyperfect to give voice to my innermost thoughts and deepest fears that I still fight everyday.”

Further on, the former actor spoke about how challenging it is to love yourself for what you’re when one is constantly bombarded with pre-conceived standards about women’s beauty on social media and the society in general. She wrote, “Confidence doesn’t come overnight. It’s hard work to accept, love and believe in your self everyday with so many standards telling us otherwise. I faced some resistance in the beginning with followers questioning as to why I would share my flaws, my aging, my fears, my white hair? But I now see that a consistent conversation has come to really make a difference and I’m so grateful for it. We are all #imperfectlyperfect.”

Sameera in a recent interview with indianexpress.com opened up about suffering from postpartum depression and body image issues as what she “envisioned for my body and my career to be, just did not happen.”

She had said, “Post having my first child, Hans, I think that I had an identity crisis. What I believed my life would be like post having a child, what I envisioned for my body and my career to be, just did not happen. It left me very confused and I kept questioning myself. I was battling with postpartum depression that made me lose my self-confidence. I battled it for almost two to three years. When I came out of it, I felt that it was a colossal waste of my time and for no reason. I came on social media to speak my mind. Also, I didn’t want even one woman to experience what I went through. It is not worth it.”

Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in Priyadarshan’s Tezz (2012) with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Zayed Khan, and Boman Irani gave up on her acting career to be a full-time mom. She is a mother to two beautiful children, a son Hans and daughter Nyra. She tied the knot with Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur, on 21 January 2014.