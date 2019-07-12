Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde welcome baby girl

Sameera Reddy was blessed with a baby girl on Friday morning. This is her second child with businessman and husband Akshai Varde.

Sameera took to her official Instagram account and shared a picture where she is holding the newborn’s tiny hand. She wrote along, “Our little angel came this morning. My Baby girl! Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️ #blessed”

Sameera Reddy made news during her pregnancy phase. A few months back, she opened up about the weight issues she faced during the birth of her first child. “I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” she had said.

The actor, who has been part of movies like Race, Taxi No 9211 and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, had her “godh bharai” last month. She shared several photos on Instagram from the traditional ceremony.

Sameera Reddy, who was last seen in the 2012 movie Tezz, also grabbed eyeballs for a pregnancy shoot she did underwater, flaunting her baby bump.