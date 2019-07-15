Sameera Reddy shares first photo of her daughter

Actor Sameera Reddy delivered a baby girl on July 12 and on Monday afternoon, the actor shared the first photo of her daughter with fans.

Advertising

Sharing the photo of her baby, the actor wrote, “This little girl gave me the strength of wild horses. She wanted me to find myself again. She knew I was lost and she showed me the way. I found a voice in celebrating motherhood, wanting change on body perception and the best part was reaching out to people to just feel good about themselves. I’m so happy that people felt so connected and supported me to get here!”

The post further read, “We prayed for a #babygirl 🌸and we are #blessed ! #baby #pink #itsagirl #motherhood #mom #sleeplessnights #herewegoagain 🌈.”

Earlier, Sameera had shared the news of her daughter’s arrival on Instagram. “Our little angel came this morning 🌸My Baby girl ! Thank you for all the love and blessings ❤️ #blessed,” the actor had written.

Advertising

Sameera recently opened up about the issues that troubled during pregnancy.

Also read | Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde welcome baby girl

“I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back, getting in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that… It was just the opposite… It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me,” the actor revealed.

Sameera is primarily known for acting in films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Race and Taxi No 9211.