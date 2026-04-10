Sameera Reddy bought bags worth Rs 4 lakh, jackets worth Rs 2.5 lakh to fit in with Bollywood: ‘Everybody in the industry carried these bags at the airport’

Sameera Reddy may no longer be in the spotlight, but when she entered the industry in the early 2000s, she did everything to stay in it—from chasing trends to investing heavily in luxury brands. In a recent interview, she opened up about the intense pressure she felt at the age of 24 to fit in with Bollywood.

Speaking to Hautterfly, Sameera said, “I have now settled to organic clothes and don’t touch my fancy clothes as much.” She went on to showcase pieces from her wardrobe, including items she bought before her marriage—like a Chanel jacket worth Rs 2.5 lakh—adding, “That was me before kids.”

Reflecting on her lifestyle shift, she shared, “Ever since I have moved to Goa, I have become this very relaxed girl. I love organic cotton. I have gone less fast fashion, I have also gone away from the bigger brands, and now I enjoy being really simple and mixing and matching what I have.”

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Sameera Reddy also revisited her collection of luxury bags from her earlier years, admitting, “Back then I was a shopaholic.”

Picking up a bag from her early film days, she said, “This is Dior Gaucho bag. This is from 2005. When I just started films, I felt like I needed all the latest bags. I remember this was one of the first bags I got. I bought these bags because I felt the pressure to fit in. People usually say how they love bags, but I really bought these things so that people will think I had arrived. Now when I look back, I think I wish I had bought a block of gold, I would have done so much better.” The brown grained leather bag is estimated to be priced between Rs 3-4 lakh.

She also spoke about another purchase, a Louis Vuitton tote, saying, “If you look at this big bag, everybody in my industry was carrying these big LV totes (for their airport looks), and I felt so pressured that I remember I went and got it, thinking I have to have one airport look. I have to have this look. I went through that phase when everything was like ‘let’s show what we have.’ And then about thirteen years ago, I realised that I don’t want to scream ‘look at me’ and beauty is in quiet luxury.” The tote bag is priced at approximately Rs 1.7 lakh.

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Sameera Reddy actively worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films from 2002 to 2013. She quietly moved away from showbiz after tying the knot with Akshai Varde in 2014.