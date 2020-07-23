Tried to lighten skin, pad every part of my body: Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy talks body positivity in an Instagram video. (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram) Sameera Reddy talks body positivity in an Instagram video. (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

Actor Sameera Reddy recently revealed she tried to lighten her skin and used body padding to conform to the physical stereotypes attached to female actors.

Sameera, in an Instagram video, opened up about her struggles with weight and skin colour that intensified during her years in Bollywood.

The actor felt compelled to make the video after she received a message from a new mother who felt “fat and ugly” after looking at Sameera’s Instagram story. “These are the words that I fight against. I try to be fearless and show exactly how it is. I don’t want people to follow me to compare. I grew up always being compared to my stick-thin sisters and then I went into the industry where I was compared to everybody,” Sameera Reddy said.

The actor further said that all her efforts to look a certain way only ended up making her feel unhappy about herself.

“…Which is when I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things, like wear coloured lenses because I thought I needed that fair light eyed look. I’d pad every part of my body which I didn’t feel was keeping up with the norms. I did everything which at the end of the day made me feel more crap about myself. That’s why today I work damn hard to fight against any body shaming,” she said.

Towards the end, Sameera Reddy, who is a mother of two, appealed to fans to focus on being happy rather than worrying about their body size.

“If you’re following me, promise me to just stay focus on your goals and we will all get there. I can angle myself and look really skinny right now or I can show how I got this double chin, or that I have a flab. But I’ll lose my weight in good time, right now, stay happy. It’s ok, we will get there. Focus on happiness.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd