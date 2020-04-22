Sameera Reddy and Akshai Varde reveal who fell in love first in TikTok couples challenge

Sameera Reddy revealed her husband takes longer time in getting ready in the morning. (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram) Sameera Reddy revealed her husband takes longer time in getting ready in the morning. (Photo: Sameera Reddy/Instagram)

After Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy and husband Akshai Varde took the couples challenge on TikTok.

In the video, the two agreed on Akshai being more romantic than Sameera, and the Musafir actor being funnier than her husband. But, the two pointed towards each other on being asked who is messier, who is the stubborn one and who is grumpier in the morning.

Sharing the TikTok video on Instagram, Sameera Reddy wrote, “Who kissed who first. Inspired by @jlo & @tahirakashyap. took a lot to convince my shy boy to do this. mr. and mrs. @vardenchi #husbandandwife #coupleschallenge #stayhome #takefunseriously #mrandmrs #tiktokindia Sameera.reddy.”

Like many other celebrities, Sameera too has become more active on social media post the nationwide lockdown. She has been making fun videos with her two kids, Hans and Nyra. Also, the actor has been trying several recipes which she posts on social media.

