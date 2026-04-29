Why Sameera Reddy calls 8-hour work shifts a ‘luxury’ for women in India: ‘It’s not easy’

The entire Bollywood was taken by storm last year when Deepika Padukone demanded to work an 8-hour shift so she could continue working while being available to her baby daughter as a hands-on mother. The industry, which often conveniently ignores everything, suddenly went up in arms, with several professionals taking indirect jabs at her, as if she were seeking something horrendous. However, some threw their weight behind her, pointing out that the demand was fair.

Now, actor Sameera Reddy, who never shies away from speaking her mind, has shared her two cents on the topic. Mentioning that the arguments of both parties carry weight, she chose not to take sides in the debate and instead elaborated on the efforts each side puts in during the production of movies.

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‘Those who have pumped in money shouldn’t struggle’

She also stated that a solution is possible only if both sides aim for something amicable. “Any workplace has a certain agenda. So we have to complete the work in a way so that people who have pumped money into the workplace will not struggle. At the same time, you have to keep in mind that a woman has certain restrictions when it comes to wanting time, especially with a new child,” she told NDTV.

Sameera further pointed out that, unfortunately, it’s a luxury for women to seek reasonable working hours, even when asking as new mothers. “But that being said, it is a choice. The workplace should also allow one to exercise that choice. I do believe it’s a kind of luxury in this country because it’s still not mandatory or given. So, I feel it’s a luxury for women to ask for it right now. It’s not the easiest. You have to balance both. It’s hard,” she noted.

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Sameera on taking up work, devoting time to kids simultaneously

Recalling how she handled it after giving birth to her two kids at different points over the years, Sameera noted that she chose to step away from Tinseltown altogether instead, not taking on new projects until she was ready. Now, she accepts fresh offers while also considering how and when she can be available for her kids.

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“I take up work in a way where I can devote time to my children. Every mom goes through this as it’s a hard choice. But to be honest, when I was asked by the Aakhri Sawal makers to do a bit more, I did because I could. Because I know where the producer is coming from. Somewhere, someday, you have to adjust. It’s not every day they ask for it,” Sameera added. Aakhri Sawal marks her comeback to cinema after over a decade.

Deepika Padukone 8-hour shift controversy

In May 2025, reports surfaced that Deepika Padukone had walked out of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Prabhas-starrer Spirit after the film’s makers disagreed with her demand for an eight-hour workday. She subsequently also backed out of the sequel to Kalki AD 2898 over the same demand. A controversy soon erupted over this in Bollywood, with its ripples felt even in regional industries.

Without addressing her exit from the two high-profile projects, Deepika doubled down on her position, pointing out that many of her male counterparts in the industry have been following eight-hour shifts for a very long time. “I don’t think what I am asking for is ridiculously unfair, and I think only someone who has worked in the system enough will know the conditions that we work in. And I am saying this, if I may say so myself, a top star, so you can only imagine what the working conditions must be like for everyone else, for the crew, for example,” she told Brut India.

About Deepika Padukone

Deepika is currently working on King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka with Allu Arjun. She and her husband, Ranveer Singh, recently announced that they were pregnant with their second child. They welcomed their daughter, Dua, in September 2024.