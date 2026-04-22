Earlier this month, comedian Samay Raina returned to YouTube with his stand-up special Still Alive, a performance that revisits the turbulent period following last year’s India’s Got Latent controversy, which had a significant impact on his career as well as that of several other digital creators, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija.

The special quickly became a talking point online, drawing widespread attention and, according to a statement he issued, has now emerged as the most-watched comedy special on YouTube globally. The discussion intensified after Samay himself shared a screenshot of an interaction with AI chatbot Grok on his Instagram Stories.

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In the exchange, he asked, “Which is the most-watched YouTube comedy special of all time globally?” The chatbot reportedly responded, “Samay Raina – Still Alive is the most-watched YouTube comedy special of all time globally. The special, uploaded on April 7, has seen rapid growth in views. As of April 22, it has reached 53.78 million views on YouTube. The video has crossed 3.8 million likes and received over two lakh comments.”

“Still Alive is the most honest thing I have ever made. I owe every view to the people who never stopped showing up,” he said in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

Mukesh Khanna slams Samay Raina

While the milestone has been widely discussed and celebrated in popular circles, with personalities such as Archana Puran Singh lauding Samay, the special has also faced criticism. In an interview with Zoom, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna raised concerns about the kind of content being consumed by younger audiences, directing his comments at both creators and viewers.

“I believe we influence the children and youth of this country. I had rejected even The Kapil Sharma Show, I didn’t go there despite being invited. I instead did my own show, The Mukesh Khanna Show. I have always said interviews can be conducted with dignity; there is no need to go below the belt. Crores of TRP is not the criteria, if something is not good, have the courage to say it.”

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He further added, “This is a commercial drama. If it gets such high viewership, you are happy because it’s earning money. But for that money, you are corrupting the youth brigade. You don’t have a conscience. You were not taught values, that you shouldn’t use such filthy language about parents.”

About India’s Got Latent

The YouTube show, hosted by Samay, came under scrutiny last year after a comment made by Ranveer Allahbadia to a contestant sparked widespread backlash and legal complaints. The incident led to formal action against those involved and the eventual removal of several episodes from YouTube.