Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent tops OTT rankings with 38.5M views, surpasses Dhurandhar

As 2026 reaches its halfway mark, media consulting and audience research firm Ormax Media has released its mid-year streaming report, offering a snapshot of what India watched on OTT platforms during the first six months of the year. Titled The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (Jan-Jun 2026), the report ranks the most-watched films, web series and reality shows across streaming platforms. Leading the list is Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, which premiered only last month but has already emerged as the most-watched OTT title of the year so far, comfortably outperforming Aditya Dhar’s two-part action epic Dhurandhar.

Before diving into the rankings, here’s a look at the methodology behind the report. Ormax StreamView (OSV) estimates OTT viewership through weekly primary research conducted among audiences across India in multiple languages. The estimates are based on a weekly sample of over 3,000 respondents drawn from online surveys and a dedicated audience panel, and are projected to India’s OTT universe using data from The Ormax OTT Audience Report 2025. Viewership, reported in millions, represents the number of individuals who watched a title for at least 30 minutes, with each viewer counted only once across multiple weeks. The estimates include all language versions and dubbed audio tracks but are restricted to viewership within India. The report covers all long-form content across platforms, excluding short-form videos.