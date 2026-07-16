Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent tops OTT rankings with 38.5M views, surpasses Dhurandhar
Leading the list is Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2, which premiered only last month but has already emerged as the most-watched OTT title of the year so far, comfortably outperforming Aditya Dhar's two-part action epic Dhurandhar.
As 2026 reaches its halfway mark, media consulting and audience research firm Ormax Media has released its mid-year streaming report, offering a snapshot of what India watched on OTT platforms during the first six months of the year. Titled The India OTT Watchlist: An Ormax StreamView Report (Jan-Jun 2026), the report ranks the most-watched films, web series and reality shows across streaming platforms. Leading the list is Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent 2, which premiered only last month but has already emerged as the most-watched OTT title of the year so far, comfortably outperforming Aditya Dhar’s two-part action epic Dhurandhar.
Before diving into the rankings, here’s a look at the methodology behind the report. Ormax StreamView (OSV) estimates OTT viewership through weekly primary research conducted among audiences across India in multiple languages. The estimates are based on a weekly sample of over 3,000 respondents drawn from online surveys and a dedicated audience panel, and are projected to India’s OTT universe using data from The Ormax OTT Audience Report 2025. Viewership, reported in millions, represents the number of individuals who watched a title for at least 30 minutes, with each viewer counted only once across multiple weeks. The estimates include all language versions and dubbed audio tracks but are restricted to viewership within India. The report covers all long-form content across platforms, excluding short-form videos.
Here’s a look at some of the biggest titles that featured in Ormax’s Top 50 OTT watchlist:
India’s Got Latent 2
Samay Raina’s hugely controversial and highly anticipated India’s Got Latent 2 has taken the top spot on the list with an estimated 38.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched OTT title of 2026 so far.
Dhurandhar
After its theatrical release in December last year and subsequent Netflix premiere earlier this year, Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar ranks fourth with an estimated 35.2 million viewers.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Not far behind is Aditya Dhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. After dominating the box office, the film has also found a massive audience on streaming, securing the sixth spot with 27.8 million viewers.
Made in India: A Titan Story
Naseeruddin Shah and Jim Sarbh’s acclaimed series Made in India: A Titan Story lands at number seven with 17.8 million viewers.
The Raja Saab
Despite under-performing at the box office, Prabhas’ horror-comedy The Raja Saab has found success on OTT, ranking ninth with 17.5 million viewers.
Also Read | The Odyssey is not Ramayana: Christopher Nolan epic humanizes the king, doesn’t deify him
Chiraiya
JioHotstar’s Chiraiya, starring Divya Dutta and Sanjay Mishra, occupies the 10th spot with 16.3 million viewers.
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web
Created by Neeraj Pandey and starring Emraan Hashmi, Netflix’s Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web ranks 11th with 14.2 million viewers.
Laughter Chefs Season 3
The latest season of the popular reality show is placed at number 12 with 14.1 million viewers.
Samay Raina: Still Alive
Samay Raina features on the list once again with his stand-up special Still Alive, which ranks 15th with 13.1 million viewers.
Matka King
The Vijay Varma-led series Matka King secures the 18th position with 12.1 million viewers.
Tere Ishq Mein
One of last year’s most talked-about releases, Tere Ishq Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, ranks 19th with 12 million viewers.
Other notable titles in the Top 50 include Bhoot Bangla (11.6 million), Subedaar (11.4 million), The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 (10.4 million), Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 (10.2 million), Aspirants Season 3 (9.7 million), Haq (9.6 million), De De Pyaar De 2 (9.5 million), Ab Hoga Hisaab (9.3 million), Inspector Avinash Season 2 (9.2 million), Raakh (9 million), Maamla Legal Hai Season 2 (8.7 million), Sankalp (8.6 million), Dridam (8.5 million), Border 2 (8.4 million), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (8.3 million), Lock Upp (8.2 million) and Maa Behan (7.1 million).
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05