Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh’s sons to act their age; roasts their outfits: ‘You’re 30, kya ban ke ghoom rahe ho?’

During an ad shoot with Samay Raina, Archana Puran Singh and her sons got a taste of the comedian's sense of humour.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Samay Raina and Aaryamann SethiSamay Raina roasts Aaryamann Sethi's outfit on his own vlog. (Photo; YouTube/Aary Vlogs)
Make us preferred source on Google

Actor Archana Puran Singh has given her career a breath of fresh air with her YouTube channel and the daily vlogs. Recently she shot an ad film with comedian Samay Raina and was pleasantly surprised to find that the real Samay is just like his on-stage persona. She decided to take her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, to the set of the ad film because both of them are fans of the comedian. They too came under fire from Samay as he decided to roast anyone and everyone in front of him.

Aary and Ayushmaan sat in the car with their mother and revealed how both of them were big fans of Samay. They both said that they had “real ideas” to share with Samay and how great it would be if he agreed to shoot with them. However, upon meeting Samay, the comedian took no time to start roasting the guys, especially Aary for his outfit. He asked them their age, and Aary replied that he’s 30 and Ayushmaan is 26, and this gave Samay ammo for the next joke.

ALSO READ: Parmeet Sethi accepts he was an ‘absent, bad’ father; Archana Puran Singh felt ‘alone’ raising kids: ‘I was so weak, you were missing’

He discovered that Aary is engaged to be married and told him to “behave his age“. Everyone started laughing as Samay continued and said, “Kya ban ke ghum rahe ho bhai (what are you wearing, man)? I would have never guessed that you’re 30 because you act like a 22-23-year-old. ” After a few more jokes aimed at the crew, Samay took over the camera from the brothers and started talking to Archana. She asked, “When will Latent be back?” and Samay looked defeated and said, “Kya pata ma’am (who knows, ma’am)?”

Later the shoot began, as Samay and Archana seemed to go through the entire script almost effortlessly. The crew could be seen keeping their laughter in, as Archana proceeded to scream at Samay and pull at his hair — all part of the script. The shoot wrapped, and both brothers pitched their ideas to the comedian. Ayushmaan’s pitch fell flat as Samay told him to think of “something funny”. Then Samay got introduced to Aary’s vlog channel, which he had no idea about, but made no comments about whether he was going to collaborate.

After some more hazing and roasting, Samay invited the family over to his house, which will be covered in the next vlog on Aary and Archana’s channel.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
SS Rajamouli was doubtful if Priyanka Chopra can do an Indian film after eight years
SS Rajamouli was doubtful about casting Priyanka Chopra in Varanasi.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves the Supreme court after appearing in case pending to the SIR matter in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
EC a ‘WhatsApp commission’: Mamata to SC during SIR case hearing; poll panel gets notice
rahul gandhi
RaGa dares Modi with copy of Gen Naravane’s memoir: ‘I don’t think he has guts to come to Lok Sabha today’
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge will stream on JioHotstar after its theatrical release.
Why Dhurandhar 2 ditched Netflix for JioHotstar in a massive streaming shake-up, switched music to T-Series
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Bengaluru Metro 1 lakh violations
Over 1 lakh violations in Bengaluru Metro: Why BMRCL is now deploying home guards inside every train
In his post, Deepinder Goyal encouraged his former employees to rejoin the company
‘I want you back’: Deepinder Goyal calls former Zomato employees to join Eternal
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Moltbook, the ‘AI-only’ social network may actually be run by humans
Created by Matt Schlicht, Moltbook is a Reddit like forum designed exclusively for AI agents.
Used this trick to play YouTube videos in the background? Google has shut it down
YouTube says background playback is a Premium-only feature and has updated its mobile web experience to enforce this.
Microsoft pilots new content marketplace for AI training: What it means for publishers
Microsoft will pay Harvard a licensing fee, the report added.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement