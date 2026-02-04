Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh’s sons to act their age; roasts their outfits: ‘You’re 30, kya ban ke ghoom rahe ho?’

Actor Archana Puran Singh has given her career a breath of fresh air with her YouTube channel and the daily vlogs. Recently she shot an ad film with comedian Samay Raina and was pleasantly surprised to find that the real Samay is just like his on-stage persona. She decided to take her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, to the set of the ad film because both of them are fans of the comedian. They too came under fire from Samay as he decided to roast anyone and everyone in front of him.

Aary and Ayushmaan sat in the car with their mother and revealed how both of them were big fans of Samay. They both said that they had “real ideas” to share with Samay and how great it would be if he agreed to shoot with them. However, upon meeting Samay, the comedian took no time to start roasting the guys, especially Aary for his outfit. He asked them their age, and Aary replied that he’s 30 and Ayushmaan is 26, and this gave Samay ammo for the next joke.