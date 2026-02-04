Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Samay Raina tells Archana Puran Singh’s sons to act their age; roasts their outfits: ‘You’re 30, kya ban ke ghoom rahe ho?’
During an ad shoot with Samay Raina, Archana Puran Singh and her sons got a taste of the comedian's sense of humour.
Actor Archana Puran Singh has given her career a breath of fresh air with her YouTube channel and the daily vlogs. Recently she shot an ad film with comedian Samay Raina and was pleasantly surprised to find that the real Samay is just like his on-stage persona. She decided to take her two sons, Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, to the set of the ad film because both of them are fans of the comedian. They too came under fire from Samay as he decided to roast anyone and everyone in front of him.
Aary and Ayushmaan sat in the car with their mother and revealed how both of them were big fans of Samay. They both said that they had “real ideas” to share with Samay and how great it would be if he agreed to shoot with them. However, upon meeting Samay, the comedian took no time to start roasting the guys, especially Aary for his outfit. He asked them their age, and Aary replied that he’s 30 and Ayushmaan is 26, and this gave Samay ammo for the next joke.
ALSO READ: Parmeet Sethi accepts he was an ‘absent, bad’ father; Archana Puran Singh felt ‘alone’ raising kids: ‘I was so weak, you were missing’
He discovered that Aary is engaged to be married and told him to “behave his age“. Everyone started laughing as Samay continued and said, “Kya ban ke ghum rahe ho bhai (what are you wearing, man)? I would have never guessed that you’re 30 because you act like a 22-23-year-old. ” After a few more jokes aimed at the crew, Samay took over the camera from the brothers and started talking to Archana. She asked, “When will Latent be back?” and Samay looked defeated and said, “Kya pata ma’am (who knows, ma’am)?”
Later the shoot began, as Samay and Archana seemed to go through the entire script almost effortlessly. The crew could be seen keeping their laughter in, as Archana proceeded to scream at Samay and pull at his hair — all part of the script. The shoot wrapped, and both brothers pitched their ideas to the comedian. Ayushmaan’s pitch fell flat as Samay told him to think of “something funny”. Then Samay got introduced to Aary’s vlog channel, which he had no idea about, but made no comments about whether he was going to collaborate.
After some more hazing and roasting, Samay invited the family over to his house, which will be covered in the next vlog on Aary and Archana’s channel.
The Supreme Court has granted interim protection to Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, in a cheating case. The court has directed the Telangana High Court to reconsider the case, which involves determining the liability of a matrimonial platform for user fraud. Mittal's defense relies on Section 79 of the IT Act, which offers "safe harbour" protection for online platforms.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05