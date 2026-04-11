Archana Puran Singh calls Samay Raina’s special ‘unbelievable’, Parmeet Sethi calls it the ‘best stand-up’ ever: ‘The kid has potential’

Earlier this week, Samay Raina released his comedy special, Samay Raina – Still Alive, marking a year since the fallout surrounding India’s Got Latent. Unsurprisingly, the special has become a major talking point, with social media flooded with clips and netizens sharing their opinions. Recently, Aaryamann Sethi, on his YouTube channel Aary Vlogs, watched the special with his mother Archana Puran Singh, father Parmeet Sethi, and partner Yogita Bihani, offering a candid family reaction to the performance.

In one light-hearted moment from the vlog, Parmeet, noticing the family settling in to watch the special, quipped, “Are you watching Samay Raina? Who is Samay Raina?” Archana appeared visibly surprised, while Parmeet continued joking, “Is he funnier than me?” The room erupted in playful disbelief, with everyone gasping and exclaiming, “Oh my God,” before Aaryamann added, “The guts on you, Dad.”

Archana Puran Singh calls Samay Raina’s special ‘unbelievable’

Parmeet continued in the same vein, saying, “Guys, please comment and tell them who is funnier.” Archana, smiling, remarked, “You’re going to get all kinds of comments then.” But Parmeet persisted, “All I’m asking is, who is this Samay?” Archana shot back with a witty retort, “I think your time is going bad that’s why you’re asking such a question.” To this, he asked again, “Is he funny?” prompting Aaryamann to respond simply, “Yes, Dad.”

As the special began, a disclaimer about “strong language” appeared on screen, leading Archana to joke, “Strong language, and that too from Samay Raina?” However, by the end of the viewing, the family was thoroughly impressed. Archana exclaimed, “Oh my God, unbelievable. Samay Raina is unbelievable. Superb. This man is a rockstar.” Parmeet, clearly taken aback, admitted, “Probably the best stand-up I have watched in my life. I take back my words.” Still, he added with a touch of humour, “I’ll say the kid has potential.”

Parmeet Sethi calls Samay Raina a ‘Dhurandhar’

Archana went on to elaborate, “You cannot get better entertainment than this. For one and a half hours, this guy has held you to your seat. He made you cry, he made you laugh out loud. Cheer, applause, this is the hallmark of an ace comedian, of superb talent.” Parmeet echoed her sentiment, saying, “There wasn’t a single dull moment, that’s a big thing. Even the biggest comedians falter somewhere, but he didn’t falter at all.”

Archana further noted that even films often fail to hold attention the way this performance did, calling Samay “out of this world,” while Parmeet added, “You are a Dhurandhar.” Yogita Bihani also praised the special, saying, “I felt like I learned something about life from his experiences.”

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‘It truly touched me’

Reflecting on the difficult period Samay faced last year, Aaryamann said, “A lot of the things he said in the set were things he had told me when I spoke to him during his home tour. So I knew much of what he was going to say, but the way he has said it, and I had asked him myself, how did you deal with all this? Something like this doesn’t happen to 99.9% of people, so how he dealt with it, how he has come out of it, and the honesty he has shown, that is what truly touched me.”

Parmeet, however, returned to humour, saying, “I’m very happy he has learned quite a lot from me,” only to be cut off by Archana, who laughed and said, “Oh my God, stop this man.” Unfazed, Parmeet added, “What he wants to become, I have already become,” to which Archana quipped back, “An idiot?” prompting laughter across the room.

When Aaryamann visited Samay Raina’s home

In an earlier vlog, Aaryamann and Archana had visited Samay Raina’s home and gave a tour of his house. During that vlog, Archana had asked Samay about the second season of India’s Got Latent but the comedian did not give a definitive answer.

About India’s Got Latent controversy

In 2025, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) found themselves at the centre of a major controversy following an episode of India’s Got Latent. The backlash stemmed from an inappropriate question posed by Ranveer to a contestant about his parents, which many viewers found offensive. The incident quickly escalated online, leading to multiple FIRs against Ranveer and the show’s makers, and ultimately resulting in the removal of the show from YouTube. In the aftermath, Samay, Ranveer, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva reportedly received death threats and faced professional setbacks.

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Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and focuses on celebrity reactions to a comedic performance. The content includes references to past controversies and personal hardships for context and should not be interpreted as professional advice or a definitive account of legal matters.