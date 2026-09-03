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‘You may act, but what about Varun?’: Samay Raina roasts Varun Dhawan on India’s Got Latent
The upcoming episode of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 will feature actor Varun Dhawan as one of the guests.
Comedian Samay Raina will bring an exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent Seaon 2 to Netflix on September 4. It will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr as guests, along with other panelists. Netflix India dropped a hilarious trailer of the upcoming episode on social media on Thursday. In the promo, Samay takes a sharp jibe at Varun’s trademark smile. One of the guest panelists also cracks a joke about his acting skills.
In the video, Varun is seen asking one of the contestants to put on a performance. When the participant says he can act, one of the panelists, comedian Nishant Tanwar, quips, “You may be able to act, but what about Varun?” The remark leaves everyone in splits, and even the actor takes it in good humour. Varun then asks Samay to suggest a performance and join him.
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Samay suggests, “All three of us should act like animals.” He volunteers to go first and takes a humorous dig at Varun Dhawan’s signature smile. Samay flashes the side-smile that had previously gone viral on social media. As soon as Varun sees the expression, he joins in on the joke and mimics the smile alongside Samay, leaving the audience in splits.
While sharing the trailer of the upcoming episode of India’s Got Latent 2 on Instagram, Netflix India wrote, “Life’s too short to argue just say and move on. Watch this exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent, out tomorrow, only on Netflix!”
Meanwhile, in a statement, Varun Dhawan said, “Comedy is a genre I love performing and enjoy watching as well. Samay’s brand of comedy is so unpredictable that I wanted to experience it live. I had a great time, and hopefully everyone on Netflix enjoys this special as much as I did.”
On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. It reunited the father-son duo David Dhawan and Varun after a gap of many years. The movie also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. It hit the theatres on June 5.
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