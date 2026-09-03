‘You may act, but what about Varun?’: Samay Raina roasts Varun Dhawan on India’s Got Latent

Comedian Samay Raina will bring an exclusive episode of India’s Got Latent Seaon 2 to Netflix on September 4. It will feature actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr as guests, along with other panelists. Netflix India dropped a hilarious trailer of the upcoming episode on social media on Thursday. In the promo, Samay takes a sharp jibe at Varun’s trademark smile. One of the guest panelists also cracks a joke about his acting skills.

In the video, Varun is seen asking one of the contestants to put on a performance. When the participant says he can act, one of the panelists, comedian Nishant Tanwar, quips, “You may be able to act, but what about Varun?” The remark leaves everyone in splits, and even the actor takes it in good humour. Varun then asks Samay to suggest a performance and join him.