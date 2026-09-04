‘Show keeps going downhill’: Samay Raina roasts India’s Got Latent 2 guest Varun Dhawan

The latest episode of India’s Got Latent is now streaming on Netflix. This time, actors Varun Dhawan and Medha Shankr joined the panel. While Medha escaped Samay Raina’s criticism to an extent, Samay showed no mercy to Varun. From cracking jokes about nepotism to taking digs at his films, Samay left no stone unturned to roast Varun. The actor, however, remained a true sport, saying, “It is important to laugh at yourself.”

Welcoming Varun to the show, Samay asked, “How are you feeling?” Varun, hinting at last year’s controversy, replied, “I feel like I could get bail if something happens.” Samay’s reply was quick: “Again, only because of your dad.” Varun laughed at the joke and repeated, “Yeah, only because of my dad.”

Varun then asked Samay, “Have you changed after the FIR?” Samay replied, “I mean, I have such big celebrities on my show now. That’s the biggest thing that’s happened after the FIR — Alia Bhatt, and now Varun Dhawan.” While it initially sounded like he was saying it with pride, Samay soon added a punchline: “The show just keeps going downhill.”

Varun then confessed, “Honestly, I have been a huge fan of Latent. Season one, I would watch it a lot. When it went off air…” Before Varun could complete his sentence, Samay quickly interrupted, “Would you watch with your parents?” To this, Varun replied, “I have shown them. I have shown my dad a couple of episodes.”

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Samay Raina recreates India’s Got Latent controversy with a twist

Samay Raina then almost recreated the scenario that had landed India’s Got Latent in trouble last year. Putting Varun Dhawan in a spot, Samay asked, “Do you join them and watch it?” Varun replied, “No, I would never watch it with anyone. I would watch it alone.” Samay went a step further: “Would you rather watch Latent alone, or join and watch it with your parents?” Varun replied, “I would just watch it alone. That’s it.” He then added, “But I knew at the time that something would go off. It would go…” Samay completed his sentence: “And it has. You are here.” Varun laughed and said, “It really did go off.”

Samay continued the banter. Changing the topic, he said, “Varun bhai, congratulations on your movie.” He then quickly asked, “What’s its title again?” Varun replied, “Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.” Samay immediately fired back, “Hai papa director toh actor hona hai.”

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Samay Raina takes a dig at Varun Dhawan’s films

Their banter continued when a contestant performed a magic trick on stage. During the act, the contestant asked, “Who is the most intelligent on the panel?” Samay Raina quickly replied, “Varun Dhawan.” He added, “He was Student of the Year.”

When the magician asked the panel to choose a number, Samay picked one. For his second guess, he asked, “What do you want to go with, Varun bhai?” Varun replied, “I like one.” Samay immediately took another dig at the actor, asking, “Then why did you go and ruin Border 2?”

Varun, defending the film, replied, “That movie worked, man!”