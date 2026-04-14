Samay Raina teases a collab with Ranveer Allahbadia after latter said, ‘Who is Samay?’; promises to ‘break the internet again’ on May 3

After being embroiled in the India’s Got Latent controversy, which drew court cases and significant public ire, comedian Samay Raina has finally turned the tide in his favour and is slowly making a comeback. His latest stand-up special, Samay Raina – Still Alive, has received largely positive reviews and has already clocked over 46 million views in just six days. Meanwhile, he has revealed that a collaboration between him and YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps, whose “inappropriate joke” sparked the controversy, is on the cards.

In his Still Alive stand-up set, Samay addressed the row over the India’s Got Latent episode and revealed that he had, in fact, edited out many of the obscene comments Ranveer made during the show. However, the one ‘joke’ that made it to the final cut snowballed into a massive controversy. Samay revealed that Ranveer made the contentious ‘joke’ a total of eight times during the episode. Subsequently, Ranveer took a veiled dig at the stand-up comedian, asking, “Kaun Samay?” when a paparazzo brought up his name.