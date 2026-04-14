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Samay Raina teases a collab with Ranveer Allahbadia after latter said, ‘Who is Samay?’; promises to ‘break the internet again’ on May 3
Samay Raina recently revealed that a collaboration between him and Ranveer Allahbadia, whose "inappropriate joke" during an episode of India's Got Latent sparked a massive controversy, is on the cards.
After being embroiled in the India’s Got Latent controversy, which drew court cases and significant public ire, comedian Samay Raina has finally turned the tide in his favour and is slowly making a comeback. His latest stand-up special, Samay Raina – Still Alive, has received largely positive reviews and has already clocked over 46 million views in just six days. Meanwhile, he has revealed that a collaboration between him and YouTuber-podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps, whose “inappropriate joke” sparked the controversy, is on the cards.
In his Still Alive stand-up set, Samay addressed the row over the India’s Got Latent episode and revealed that he had, in fact, edited out many of the obscene comments Ranveer made during the show. However, the one ‘joke’ that made it to the final cut snowballed into a massive controversy. Samay revealed that Ranveer made the contentious ‘joke’ a total of eight times during the episode. Subsequently, Ranveer took a veiled dig at the stand-up comedian, asking, “Kaun Samay?” when a paparazzo brought up his name.
Also Read | ‘Kaun Samay? Mera Samay achha chal raha hai’: Ranveer Allahbadia takes a dig at Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent revelations, says he’s full of positivity
Samay Raina to ‘break the internet’ on May 3
However, Samay has now revealed that he is open to joining forces with Ranveer again, hinting that he has no hard feelings towards him. During a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram, a fan asked the comedian if he had anything ready for Ranveer, and Samay replied that they would be collaborating soon. He also confirmed that India’s Got Latent will return with a second season. “I’m currently enjoying this break the whole month. Uske baad, I’ll start planning,” he noted.
When a fan jokingly asked him to “break the internet again,” Samay revealed it would happen on May 3, hinting that he would release something special on that date. He further noted that he has already started writing his next show and has created material for 40 minutes thus far. “But its still very new. Doing the first trial show in Amsterdam next week,” he said.
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Samay further expressed elation at the positive responses Still Alive has been receiving. “We broke the record for most liked special on YouTube globally. Also headed towards most watched YouTube comedy special in the world,” he wrote.
About India’s Got Latent controversy
For the unversed, the India’s Got Latent controversy erupted after Ranveer made a ‘joke’ that many found inappropriate, sparking widespread outrage. During an interaction with a contestant, he asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop?”
A clip of the exchange soon went viral on social media, drawing massive condemnation for its perceived tastelessness. Subsequently, Samay, Ranveer, and a bunch of other panelists on the show were booked for allegedly promoting obscenity.
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