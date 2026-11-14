Samay Raina makes fun of Yash’s Toxic, calls Huma Qureshi ‘supporting cast’

Yash’s Toxic might have been dead on arrival at the theatres, but the chatter surrounding its poor box office performance is still alive. The film recently became the subject of discussion on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent on Netflix, with Huma Qureshi among the panelists. While introducing the actor, Samay did not hold back as he took a dig at Toxic, questioning whether its title was a well-thought-out decision because people might want to “consume poison” after watching it. His comments have since gone viral, especially given that the film managed to collect Rs 342.26 crore worldwide against its massive budget.

Introducing the panel for his latest episode, Samay said: “What an amazing panel today–Huma Qureshi, Krushna Abhishek, Aashish Solanki and Balraj Ghai.” He then quipped: “Today’s panel is made up entirely of the industry’s supporting cast!” Turning to Huma, he added: “But Huma Ji, thank you so much for coming.”

He continued: “Huma Qureshi, fresh off her film Toxic.” Pausing for effect, he added: “Usually, people come here and then their movies flop. You are the first to come here after a flop.” Huma was quick to hit back, saying: “I just did a movie called Toxic. You are toxic in real life.” Samay’s comeback was: “But people actually watch me!”

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Qureshi then pointed out: “On Netflix, hate-watching is an actual metric now.” Without missing a beat, Samay replied: “So maybe Toxic goes to Netflix now.”

He then questioned the film’s title, asking: “But why is it called Toxic?” He followed it up with another joke: “Is it because you want to poison yourself after watching it?”

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Watching the roast unfold, Aashish Solanki told the audience: “He lures you in by saying, ‘Come on the show. It will be fun.'” Huma agreed, adding: “I know! He invites you so sweetly, saying, ‘Please come! You will be cool! It will be so much fun.’ And then, once you are here, he just starts spewing venom!”

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Defending himself, Samay said: “No, I was really looking forward to it.” Huma responded: “I know.”

Samay then turned to the audience and asked: “Did you all watch Toxic?” The audience responded in unison: “No!” He encouraged them to give the film a chance, saying: “You should watch it at least once.” He then delivered another brutal punchline: “The trailer had so many sex scenes. Then I went to see the movie, and the only ones who got f****d were the audience.”

He eventually wrapped up the exchange, saying: “Love you, Huma Ji. Round of applause for Huma!” Huma replied: “Samay, I love you, man!”

Toxic, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Akshay Oberoi, among others, was directed by Geethu Mohandas. The film was widely anticipated to be one of the year’s biggest box office successes, with its makers building considerable hype around the project. However, following multiple delays and postponements, the film finally arrived in theatres to largely negative reviews.

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Yash also appeared to allude to Toxic’s box office performance during a Ramayana event in Bengaluru, where he addressed his Kannada-speaking fans. He said: “You guys gave me so much love. Fought for me. Went and watched the film (Toxic) and gave a great collection. I am forever indebted for that. I will make sure I won’t disappoint you with Ramayana. I promise you as a producer too that it will create a huge impact in the world.”

Yash is currently making headlines for his portrayal of Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which has crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark within nine days of its release.