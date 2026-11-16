Samay Raina mocks Govinda amid Sunita Ahuja controversy, Krushna Abhishek jokes, ‘Goli chala denge’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja made several headlines in the past months, due to their public feud, alleged divorce petition, and rumors about the actor’s extramarital affair with Komal Swarnakar. Recently, when Govinda’s nephew, comedian Krushna Abhishek appeared on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, Samay poked fun at the controversy. He also joked about Kapil Sharma’s show being completely scripted.

After welcoming the panel of the episode – Krushna Abhishek, Ashish Solanki, Balraj Ghai, and Human Qureshi, Samay Raina left the audience bursting into laughter with his hilarious remark. “What an amazing panel today. Today’s panel is made up entirely of the industry’s supporting cast,” he said.