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‘There’s a human on the other side’: Samay Raina backs ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha amid trolling
Sakshi Jha, who described herself as a "man-hater" on an episode of India's Got Latent 2, has been facing intense online trolling over her views on feminism.
The latest episode of Samay Raina’s popular roast show India’s Got Latent season 2 saw a self-proclaimed “man-hater” Sakshi Jha run down men during her set, much to the annoyance of Samay and the guest panelists — music composer Vishal Dadlani, former Roadies judge Raghu Ram, stand-up comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj.
Samay Raina’s request to the ‘menz’
However, after Sakshi kept berating men on the episode, she became the target of intense trolling online. So much so that Samay had to step in and share a selfie video from his Alibaug vacation to urge all “menz” to spare Sakshi from trolling.
“I’m seeing the reactions on the internet. There are a lot of memes being made on ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha. I just have a request for my ‘menz’ — just be kind to her, man. At the end of the day, it’s Latent. People just come and say anything there. It’s not easy to stand on that stage. You get me, right? I feel very bad. Don’t say too much to her. Memes are okay as long as you realise there’s also a human on the other side,” said Samay Raina.
“In fact, this will be our perfect chance to prove her wrong. Let’s just all send her love, love, and love,” added the comedian. He also confessed that if Sakshi Jha wouldn’t have appeared on the third episode, they wouldn’t have gotten a “solid” episode. “You have to give it to her, man,” said Samay.
India’s Got Latent season 2 episode 3 is currently trending at #1 on Netflix India. It’s also streaming on his YouTube channel.
Who is Sakshi Jha?
Sakshi Jha is a content creator, who now has 24,000 followers on Instagram. Her bio reads, “Patriarchy’s worst nightmare (red chilli emoji).” Her whole act on India’s Got Latent season 2 was about hating on men for all their patriarchal excesses. However, her act frustrated the panelists to an extent that Tanmay Bhat even joked that he wants a blade to slit his wrists in response to her jokes.
After the episode dropped, Sakshi shared a video of her “clocking it” with Samay Raina, in which he quipped that he’s been “kidnapped” by her. Tanmay also commented on the reel, “Koi blade mangao (someone call for a blade).” “My salute to you. I really enjoyed this episode because of you (red heart and trophy emojis),” wrote Balraj Ghai, co-producer of the show.
Sakshi referred to Samay as “achha wala mard (the good man)” in her caption. In another carousel, which had her pictures with Samay and Balraj, Sakshi wrote in the caption, “Bestest experience of my life (mango, red chilli, and blue heart emojis). @mainsamayhoon is the sweetest and @balrajghai is such a gentleman (crying emoji).”
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Sakshi also reposted Samay’s plea to be kind to her on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Love you @mainsamayhoon (blue heart and teary-eyed emojis). Forever grateful to this show India’s Got Latent (flying kiss, evil eye, mango, red chilli, and hand heart emojis).” She also reposted Samay’s shoutout and wrote, “(blue hearts and teary-eyed emojis) Love and only love to both the gender.”
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