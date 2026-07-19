‘There’s a human on the other side’: Samay Raina backs ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha amid trolling

The latest episode of Samay Raina’s popular roast show India’s Got Latent season 2 saw a self-proclaimed “man-hater” Sakshi Jha run down men during her set, much to the annoyance of Samay and the guest panelists — music composer Vishal Dadlani, former Roadies judge Raghu Ram, stand-up comedian and YouTuber Tanmay Bhat, and rapper Yashraj.

Samay Raina’s request to the ‘menz’

However, after Sakshi kept berating men on the episode, she became the target of intense trolling online. So much so that Samay had to step in and share a selfie video from his Alibaug vacation to urge all “menz” to spare Sakshi from trolling.

“I’m seeing the reactions on the internet. There are a lot of memes being made on ‘man-hater’ Sakshi Jha. I just have a request for my ‘menz’ — just be kind to her, man. At the end of the day, it’s Latent. People just come and say anything there. It’s not easy to stand on that stage. You get me, right? I feel very bad. Don’t say too much to her. Memes are okay as long as you realise there’s also a human on the other side,” said Samay Raina.