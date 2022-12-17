‘Samantha trolled for divorce, Deepika for clothes,’ tweets Divya Spandana amid Pathaan row

Amidst the criticism of Besharam Rang and costumes actor Deepika Padukone sports in the Pathaan song, former social media head of the Congress and actor Divya Spandana ‘Ramya’ shared her thoughts on social media. She called misogyny the biggest evil and mentioned how female actors have been targeted in the recent past.

Divya’s tweet is in reference with the criticism of actor Deepika Padukone’s costume in the recently released track Besharam Rang from her upcoming film Pathaan. The actor, who dons a bikini and stylish beach-wear in the song, is facing criticism.

The actor also mentioned names of other actors and why they were trolled. She mentioned Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce with actor Naga Chaitanya, Tamil actor Sai Pallavi being trolled for her statement around The Kashmir Files and actor Rashmika Mandanna for her separation with Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty.

The tweet read, “Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion, Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga -misogony is an evil we must fight.”

Samantha trolled for her divorce, Sai Pallavi for her opinion,Rashmika for her separation, Deepika for her clothes and many, many other women for pretty much EVERYTHING. Freedom of choice is our basic right. Women are the embodiment of Maa Durga- misogyny is an evil we must fight — Ramya/Divya Spandana (@divyaspandana) December 16, 2022

Earlier Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress leader Nussrat Jahan also came out in support of Deepika and her look. In an interview with NDTV she said, “It is not about anybody’s ideology. It is about a party in power trying to create such a picture in a group of people. So whatever they are doing, they are nothing spiritual, religious, just a well-planned conspiracy. That’s why they are talking about culture, bikini-wearing women.”

She added, “They have a problem with women wearing hijab. They have a problem with women wearing bikini. What they are trying to do…what is called a new, developed India these days is very scary. I fear where it will take all of us in the times to come.”

The opposition started when Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has asked makers to correct the clothing or else he will have to rethink about Pathaan releasing in MP.

Advertisement

He said in a tweet written in Hindi, which loosely translated into, “The outfits that have been worn in the song are objectionable. It is evident that polluted minds are behind filming this song. Anyway, Deepika Padukone has been a supporter of the Tukde Tukde gang when she went for the JNU protests and that is why, I would like to request that they should correct the visuals of the song, correct the costumes, or else the permission to release this film in MP should be given or not will be a thinkable question.”