Samantha Ruth Prabhu teams up with ‘sweetest’ Ranveer Singh for the first time

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu cannot hold her excitement about sharing screen space with Bollywood star Ranveer Singh. The two recently collaborated for the first time for a TVC shoot, and shared adorable posts on social media.

Samantha on Sunday shared a click with Ranveer on her Instagram stories. On the photo, she wrote, “the sweetest ever”. Ranveer reshared the picture with Samantha, and wrote, “’twas a delight @samantharuthprabhu,” along with several heart emojis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also posted another photo of a beach with the text – “something beautiful is on the horizon”.

Samantha, who was last seen in Tamil film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, also has Telugu mythological drama Shaakuntalam in her kitty. The actor’s song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” in last year’s blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise received a lot of praise from fans and colleagues.

Many celebrities like Madhuri Dixit and Neha Kakkar gave their own spin to the song on Instagram. Ranveer Singh had called the track his favourite too. He told India Today, “I think one of my favourite songs is Oo Antava. I go mad when they play it. I don’t understand the song, but that music touches me. It does something to me.”