Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a strict cop to Ranveer Singh’s rule-breaking rider. Watch their new ad

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh are sharing screen space for the first time in a new campaign. Watch their video here.

samantha ruth prabhu, ranveer singh, samantha ranveerSamantha Ruth Prabhu and Ranveer Singh in their latest ad.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was completely in awe of Ranveer Singh’s energy when she appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. She had revealed that the duo had recently shot a promotional campaign together. The Family Man actor said she was “Ranveer-ified for life.” Now, the advertisement featuring the duo is out and it has Samantha playing a strict traffic cop with Ranveer’s rule-breaking bike rider.

Watch the ad featuring Ranveer and Samantha here:

On Koffee with Karan, Samantha was asked about ‘two Bollywood hunks’ she would hire to dance if she were hosting a bachelorette party. The Majili actor said, “Ranveer Singh and Ranveer Singh.” When asked who she would have in a love triangle with Akshay Kumar, she again said Ranveer Singh.

Responding to Samantha’s compliments, Ranveer told Bollywood Hungama, “Hopefully, we’ll have a more in-depth collaboration in the future because I think she is a wonderful person, a very warm person, lovely energy and an immensely talented person. We did an ad film together. There’s where we met and engaged for the first time. It’s on that day that she said that ‘Hey I’m actually shooting for Koffee With Karan tomorrow’.”

In a statement about the ad campaign, Ranveer said it was “great teaming up with Samantha.”

On the film front, Samantha will soon be seen in Yashoda. The film’s teaser will be released on Wednesday. Her upcoming films also include Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakuntalam. She will soon be making her international debut with Arrangements Of Love, where she is playing a bisexual detective.

Ranveer’s upcoming films include Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He was recently seen on the Netflix series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. “I am truly flattered. I love being objectified. I am just a piece of meat. Just a battery-operated device,” he said on the show.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:04:23 pm
