Samantha Ruth Prabhu praises Sanya Malhotra’s performance on Pushpa song ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’: ‘Uffffffff, So hot’

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra recently treated fans to a video of herself performing on Pushpa The Rise song “Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava”. The actor gave the song a modern twist, which was also noticed by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha, who originally featured in the song, shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Uffffffff, So hot.”

“Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava” has clocked over 10 crore views on YouTube. The song continues to be a rage on social media. The track marked Samantha‘s first item number in her career. Post the film’s release, Samantha spoke about how “being sexy” for the song was a task for her. “I played good, I played bad, I was funny, I was serious, I was a chat show host too. I workreally hard to excel at everything that I take up. But being sexy is next level hard work, phew!” she wrote in an Instagram post. The actor also thanked fans for their immense love.

On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared how the Hindi version of Pushpa has shattered the myth of how the business of a film dries up when it starts streaming on OTT. “‘PUSHPA’ SHATTERS YET ANOTHER MYTH… Generally, cinema biz dries up when a film starts streaming on #OTT… #PushpaHindi has proven the industry think tanks wrong, as it remains unstoppable at cinemas, even though it is streaming on #OTT [since 14 Jan]… #Pushpa jhukega nahin,” the tweet read.

During the weekend, Allu Arjun celebrated the success of Pushpa. He also heaped praise on singer Sid Sriram, who crooned “Srivalli” in Pushpa.

Pushpa The Rise had a theatrical release in December. After having a successful run in theatres, the Allu Arjun film released on Amazon Prime Video.