Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘absolutely loved’ Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do: ‘An important story…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu spent her Monday afternoon watching Badhaai Do, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. After watching the film, Samantha took to Instagram and wrote, “Absolutely loved Badhaai Do. An important story told brilliantly with outstanding performances. Love is love.”

Following its OTT release, Badhaai Do has found a new lease of life. The film revolves around Rajkummar in the role of a gay cop and Bhumi who plays a lesbian physical education teacher. It also deals with the subject of lavender marriage.

Earlier in an interview, Rajkummar Rao spoke about the change in storytelling in Bollywood. “Every time someone picks a subject like this, I am happy as it means we are opening up to experimenting. As actors also, this is such an exciting time as the art form is getting better. Also, when you make a film on a social subject and you add a little bit of entertainment, it automatically reaches more people. I have always been a big lover of such cinema, as Hrishikesh Mukherjee did. He would go on to talk about everything serious but say it with a lot of humour. That’s how it needs to be done,” he told indianexpress.com.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all praise for Badhaai Do. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram) Samantha Ruth Prabhu was all praise for Badhaai Do. (Photo: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram)

ALSO READ | Why Badhaai Do spoke to a jaded gay man like me

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave Badhaai Do two and a half stars. In her review, she wrote, “For a mainstream Hindi film to focus on a ‘lavender marriage’ in a small-town setting takes some doing. And Badhaai Do does feel a tad radical in some of the things it manages to do, given the constraints of wanting to inhabit the family entertainment space. The instant recognition of a person on the same side of the spectrum, the sexual charge in an exchange of glances between two young women, and the overpowering desire to be together physically, is done with a welcome degree of frankness. But then Badhaai Do falls into the same trap films with ‘brave subjects’ gravitate towards. Once it is put out there, it starts developing cold feet, and wraps up its crucial core under layers of heavy-handed humour, and the tiresome boister of a joint family we’ve seen over and over.”

Badhaai Do is streaming on Netflix.