Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Neha Dhupia walk the red carpet at Critics’ Choice Awards, see photos

Updated: March 11, 2022 12:54:12 pm
Hosted by actor Aparshakti Khurana, the Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA) took place in Mumbai on Thursday. The award function was held on the ground after a gap of two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The awards saw celebrities including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Jackie Shroff and Neha Dhupia, among others, in attendance. They all stepped out looking stunning for the CCA red carpet. While actor Aparshakti Khurana hosted the awards night, Neha Dhupia anchored a roundtable. Taking to his social media platforms, Aparshakti wrote, “Matchin’ up to the prestigious vibe of hosting the Critics Choice Award in my DIOR suit.”
Expressing his excitement on hosting the ceremony, Aparshakti said in a statement, “In an industry such as ours, talented artists and technicians transform content into something great. The Critics’ Choice Awards is a prestigious body that recognises the talent and hard work of so many people. To be given a chance to host a ceremony like this is an absolute honour. I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience and celebrating art and the artists.”
Actor Konkona Sen Sharma, who won several accolades for her performance in Geeli Pucchi from Amazon Prime Video’s anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, graced the CCA red carpet donning a sharp black pant-suit.
Dhamaka actor Amruta Subhash was seen in a peach coloured saree for the awards night.
Jackie Shroff looked dapper in a black suit.
The Family Man actor, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who specially flew down to Mumbai to attend the event, looked ravishing in a green dress.
Other celebrities present at the award night were filmmaker and producer Ramesh Sippy, Badhaai Ho actor Neena Gupta, film director Guneet Monga and Hansal Mehta, Scam actor Pratik Gandhi, 83′ actor Sharib Hashmi and Fan actor Shriya Pilgaonkar.
Organised by the Film Critics Guild and Motion Content Group in collaboration with Vistas Media Capital, the Critics’ Choice Awards celebrated the best of Indian web series, short films and feature films made in this past year across 23 categories.
