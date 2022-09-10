scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s comments against Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker blames Shah Rukh Khan for ‘ruining’ her love life

Swara Bhasker said that it's hard out there for single women, and revealed that she no longer has the energy to find partners.

Swara BhaskerSwara Bhasker will be seen next in Jahaan Chaar Yaar. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Swara Bhasker is blaming Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for ‘ruining’ her love life by setting unrealisitic standards with their romantic films. Swara said that single life these days is like ‘sifting through garbage’.

The actor was promoting her new film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, which reuintes her with her Veere Di Wedding co-star Shikha Talsania, and also features Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra. The three were in a conversation with Mid-Day, when Pooja said that single women’s perspective on love has changed in the last few years.

Swara said, “I blame Aditya Chopra sir and Shah Rukh Khan for ruining my love life. Because I watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge at a tender age, and ever since I have been searching for that Raj, who looks like Shah Rukh, but Raj. It has taken me many many years to realise that Raj doesn’t exist. I don’t think I am very good at relationships.”

During the chat, Pooja revealed that “Swara is single and ready to date.” Swara responded, “I am done guys. I cannot. I don’t have the energy.” She added, “Single life is hard, it’s like sifting through garbage.” In a recent appearance on Koffee with Karan, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a similar accusation against director-host Karan Johar (in jest, of course), and told him that he had painted a very inaccurate picture of love and relationships in his movies.

Directed by Kamal Panday, Jahaan Chaar Yaar will be released in theatres on September 16. This is Swara’s first theatrical release since 2018’s Veere Di Wedding. While the actor has appeared in a string of streaming releases since then, she has also said that work has dried up for her because of how vocal she is on social media about her political opinions.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 05:25:48 pm
