Samantha Ruth Prabhu ‘can’t wait to celebrate’ with Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan writes ‘enjoy your cake day’

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 29th birthday on Tuesday and on the occasion, her peers from the industry have showered her with birthday wishes on social media. Her family members – mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt, posted wishes on social media earlier in the day as did Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu.

The Family Man 2 actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a message that wrote, “Happy birthday Alia Bhatt. Is there anything you cannot do? Can’t wait to celebrate all your achievements… we all know you are just getting started.”

Sara Ali Khan shared on Instagram, “Happiest birthday Alia Bhatt. You’re truly the most inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So keep shining and inspiring all of us! Enjoy your cake day – here’s hoping for lots and lots of happiness, joy, abundance and continued success for you.”

Janhvi Kapoor shared on Instagram, “Thank you for continuously blowing us away with the magic you create on screen. For being such a big inspiration to me and a million other people. What you have given us through your art is unparalleled and your light is so pure, I hope and pray it only keeps getting stronger and shining brighter each year. From your biggest fan, Always!”

Kiara Advani, whose real name is Alia, shared a birthday message that read, “Happy Birthday namesake! Keep Shining superstar! Lots of love always.”

“May you keep shining eternally,” wrote Vicky Kaushal along with his birthday wish. Katrina Kaif’s message read, “Happy happy happiest darling Alia Bhatt. May you reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit.”

Tiger Shroff, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh and many others also took to social media to wish Alia.

Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, Darlings, RRR, among many others.