Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi ‘a masterpiece’: ‘Words aren’t enough to describe…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, released in theatres and has received glowing reviews from critics and Bollywood celebrities. Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to her Instagram account and praised the film, calling it a ‘masterpiece’.

Samantha wrote, “#GangubaiKathiawadi! A masterpiece!! Alia Bhatt, words aren’t enough to describe your performance. Every single dialogue and expression will be etched in my mind forever.” Sophie Choudry, Ananya Panday, Aditya Seal, and Anurag Kashyap echoed similar sentiments. Ananya wrote, “It’s a master class watching you every time, Alia! Sanjay sir, you create magic!” Aditya Seal commented that her performance was ‘brilliantly disturbing’, and Anurag Kashyap shared a news article that called Alia the best actor in commercial cinema, saying ‘Word’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday praise Gangubai Kathiawadi. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya Panday praise Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal, who had worked with Alia in Raazi, was full of praise and wrote on his Instagram stories, “Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB sir you are a master! And @aliabhatt don’t even know what to say about you…breathtakingly amazing as Gangu! Hats off. Big screen cinema magic. Don’t miss.”

Alia’s boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni appeared blown away by Alia’s performance. Taking to Instagram Stories to applaud the actor a day after the screening of the film, Riddhima wrote, “When two living legends come together and create magic #sanjayleelabhansali #aliabhatt what a fantastic movie! Brilliant performance! @aliabhatt you nailed it.”

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, who has directed Alia twice in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, wrote that Alia ‘has it all’. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, “Please book your tickets, and go watch Gangubai in a theatre near you, to watch the sheer genius of Alia Bhatt… shakti, sampati, sadbudhi aur beshumar talent, sab iss ladki ke pass hai (power, wealth, good sense and a lot of talent – this girl has it all).”

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks the first collaboration between Alia and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh among others.