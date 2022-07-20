Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar groove to ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, watch video

July 20, 2022 6:00:21 pm
The latest promo of Koffee with Karan Season 7’s third episode, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, is out.
In the clip released by Dharmatic, the actors are seen grooving to Samantha’s superhit dance number “Oo Antava Mawa” from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The caption of the post read, “Behold! The superstars are here to raise the temperature of the gram.”
In the video, Samantha was dressed in a pink bell-bottom high-waisted pants and red top, while Akshay chose a blue suit.
View this post on Instagram
The first teaser for the third episode of Koffee with Karan 7 was released on Tuesday. In the video, Akshay is seen carrying KWK debutant Samantha in his arms. We also see the duo try out several dance moves.
Karan Johar also asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu about the best dancer in the industry. He asked, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?” To this, the actor replied, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 will go live on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 21 at 7 pm.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
No Pandit has migrated out of Valley after August 5, 2019: Centre
Instagram launches Maps to help users find popular locations and businesses
Maruti Suzuki unveils Grand Vitara to improve its presence in SUV segment
Karnataka panel submits framework to upgrade 30 engineering colleges to global standards
Oregon 2022 mascot reunited with stolen head as police locate photographer culprit
Follow ringmaster US Fed to save local currency, says Uday Kotak
Things diabetics must know before having pineapples
Wipro Q1 net profit falls nearly 21% to Rs 2,563.6 crore
Butter Chicken meets Mac n’ Cheese: US chef’s fusion dish leaves netizens intrigued online
Five Things: Kalaripayattu for kids, introduction to Shakespeare, return of Dragon Master Po, and more
Higher customs duty to hit gold jewellery demand this fiscal: Report
A career seen through supporting roles: Naseeruddin Shah in Mandi, Monsoon Wedding and others