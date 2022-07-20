Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar groove to ‘Oo Antava Mawa’, watch video

The latest promo of Koffee with Karan Season 7’s third episode, featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar, is out.

In the clip released by Dharmatic, the actors are seen grooving to Samantha’s superhit dance number “Oo Antava Mawa” from the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The caption of the post read, “Behold! The superstars are here to raise the temperature of the gram.”

In the video, Samantha was dressed in a pink bell-bottom high-waisted pants and red top, while Akshay chose a blue suit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmatic (@dharmaticent)

The first teaser for the third episode of Koffee with Karan 7 was released on Tuesday. In the video, Akshay is seen carrying KWK debutant Samantha in his arms. We also see the duo try out several dance moves.

Karan Johar also asked Samantha Ruth Prabhu about the best dancer in the industry. He asked, “If you had to host your best friend’s bachelor party, which two Bollywood hunks would you hire to dance?” To this, the actor replied, “Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh.”

The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 will go live on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 21 at 7 pm.